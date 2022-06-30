AC/DC tribute band set to rock Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Vancouver-based tribute band Rock or Bust will be in Chilliwack July 9

AC/DC tribute band Rock or Bust is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, July 9. (Submitted photo)

An AC/DC tribute band will be in town to rock Chilliwack.

Vancouver-based band Rock or Bust will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on July 9.

Founded by lead vocalist Kim Kahl in 2019, the band has become very powerful on sound and on stage, achieving the closest look and sound to AC/DC as possible.

Kahl performs as lead vocalist Bon Scott/Brian Johnson. He’ll be joined by Robbie MacDougal as Angus Young on lead electric guitar, Robert Graves as Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar, Rodney Sneft as Phil Rudd on drums, and Owen Owen as Cliff Williams on bass guitar.

Rock or Bust will be playing all the hits including Highway To Hell, Shook Me All Night Long, Hells Bells, Back In Black and many of the other classic rock songs by AC/DC.

AC/DC is an Australian rock band formed in Sydney in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

AC/DC tribute band Rock or Bust is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLive music