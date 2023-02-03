Abbotsford actress stars in Lifetime movie An Amish Sin

Dylan Ratzlaff of Abbotsford, shown with Troy Mundle, stars in the Lifetime movie An Amish sin, debuting in Canada on Feb. 4. (Lifetime)

An Abbotsford woman has the lead role in a movie that is being released on the Lifetime channel in Canada on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Dylan Ratzlaff, 21, stars in An Amish Sin, playing the role of an Amish teen, Rachel.

According to Lifetime, the movie is inspired by true stories and follows Rachel, “who refuses to obey her parents’ command that she marry the man who abused her as a child.”

“When she attempts to run away, she is caught and sent to a ‘rehab’ for Amish girls who don’t follow the rules,” the description reads.

Another description says: “An Amish teenager tries to escape the harsh lifestyle in the 18th century where she grew up to find her own voice and independence.”

The film debuts Saturday at 5 p.m. (PST) on Lifetime, and is shown at various other dates and times. See mylifetimetv.ca for the complete schedule.

An Amish Sin was produced for Lifetime by Amish Productions Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group.

Ratzlaff, born and raised in Abbotsford, has appeared in various other movie and TV productions.

In 2017, when she was 16, she joined season five of Family Channel TV’s The Next Step, a Canadian teen drama series which depicted a group of dancers who attended The Next Step Dance Studio.



