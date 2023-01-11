Chilliwack’s own Molly Wilson takes over the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for an evening of comedy cabaret on Jan. 27, 2023. (Submitted)

Chilliwack’s own Molly Wilson takes over the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for an evening of comedy cabaret on Jan. 27, 2023. (Submitted)

‘A bit zany and a whole lot of fun’: Molly’s Comedy Cabaret coming to Chilliwack

Molly Wilson brings musical comedy variety show to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

An entertainer from Chilliwack will be performing in her home town when she brings her musical variety show here on Jan. 27.

Molly’s Comedy Cabaret, featuring Molly Wilson, will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for a night of music, comedy and sing-alongs.

“I am so excited to be performing in my home town! Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is a musical comedy variety show reminiscent of variety TV series of the past such as the Carol Burnett Show and The Sonny and Cher Show,” Wilson said. “I include lots of hit songs that range from Broadway to rock and everyone is welcome (and encouraged) to sing along. It’s a bit zany and a whole lot of fun.”

Incredibly clever and entertaining, Wilson’s delightful personality, endearing stories, and comedic timing blend together to create an evening of entertainment that moves between hysterically funny and tearfully poignant.

From her pleas for a date during Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’ to the sinking of the Titanic during Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ there is never a dull moment. Along the way, guests will also encounter one-of-a-kind props, funny and endearing stories, and impromptu visits from very special guest stars, like the unforgettable ‘Bearbra Streisand.’

Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

