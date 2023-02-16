76th annual Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival hits the stage Friday

Talented, young musicians and dancers will once again grace the Chilliwack Cultural’s stages as part of the 76th annual Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival (Chilliwack Lions Club Music & Dance Festival).
• Ballet at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in HUB Theatre from Feb. 17 to 19 all day, no morning or evening Feb. 18
• Contemporary/Modern Ballet at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in HUB Theatre from Feb. 21 all day, morning only Feb. 22
• Street Dance at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in HUB Theatre on Feb. 24 all afternoon Acro at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in HUB Theatre on Feb. 24 all evening
• Jazz & Lyrical Jazz Dance at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in HUB Theatre from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 all day except no morning Feb. 26
• Tap, Stage, and Song & Dance at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in HUB Theatre from Feb. 28 to March 1 all day
• Choirs Performance and Master Classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in Rotary Hall sessions fees are being charged this year March 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Piano at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in both the Performance Studio B and Rotary Hall from March 8 to March 11 all day, no morning March 10
ALL PLAYOFFS FOR PIANO ARE IN THE ‘ROTARY HALL’
– Junior & Lower Intermediate Playoffs are at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11
– Upper Intermediate Playoffs are at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11
– Senior Playoffs are at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 11
• Guitars at Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the Performance Studio B on March 13 from 1 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
• Strings & Orchestras & Chamber Ensembles at Chilliwack Cultural Centre in Performance Studio B or Rotary Hall on March 13 to 14 all day, except no evening on March 14
• Vocal at Chilliwack Cultural Centre in Rotary Hall or Performance Studio B from March 14 to 15 all day
– Junior Musical Theatre & Light Opera, March 14 at 1 p.m.
– Intermediate, Senior & Open Masters Musical Theatre and Light Opera March 14 at 6 p.m.
– Tunbridge Sing Offs at 7 p.m. on March 15
• Woodwinds at (Theatre) [no session fee at this venue] at G. W. Graham Secondary, 45955 Thomas Rd. on March 15
• Band Performance and Master Classes (Theatre) [no session fee at this venue] at G. W. Graham Secondary, 45955 Thomas Rd. on March 14 to 16 daytime only entry fee to competitions are $5 per session or $20 for a season pass
• Family Pass up to four people for one session “parents and siblings of performer” – $15 unless specified all venues run all day, check program for times
• Final Dance & Music Honours Performance tickets: singles = $10 (5 and under are free) all Dance & Music tickets must be purchased through the box office at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Phone 604-391-7469 or website www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca
DANCE HONOUR PERFORMANCE
Sunday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre HUB Theatre
MUSIC HONOUR PERFORMANCE
Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Rotary Studio Hall
