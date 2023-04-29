The Chilliwack Community Band (pictured) will be performing with two choruses during ‘A Celebration of Spring’ on May 8 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Judy Hill)

3 music groups will celebrate spring with by-donation concert in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Community Band to perform with Fraser Valley Children’s Chorus, Philomusica Chorus

Three music groups in Chilliwack will be coming together for one concert in honour of spring.

The Chilliwack Community Band presents A Celebration of Spring, a by-donation concert on May 8 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre featuring the Fraser Valley Children’s Chorus and Philomusica Community Chorus.

The all-ages concert will bring together the band, directed by Kevin Biegel, the children’s chorus directed by Heidi Epp, and Philomusica directed by Paula Quick for a performance of instrumental and choral music spanning numerous styles.

Highlights will include Toto’s Africa, Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, selections from the musical Oliver!, and more.

“The concert will not be long, Monday being a school night,” said Paula Quick. “(We) hope to see many young music enthusiasts in the audience.”

A Celebration of Spring with music by the Chilliwack Community Band, Fraser Valley Children’s Chorus and Philomusica Community Chorus is Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at the Chillliwack Cultural Centre.

Admission is by donation, with a suggested donation of $10 per person and $20 per family. For more, call 604-316-2729.

About the three music groups:

The Chilliwack Community Band was established early in 20th century. It was revived by Sardis Secondary School music teacher Dale Warr in 1987 assisted by Tim Wright. The band’s direction was handed over to Trisha Buhler in 2016, Gary Raddysh in 2019, and Kevin Biegel in 2022. The band has supported countless civic events and charitable requests since its inception.

The Fraser Valley Children’s Chorus was founded by artistic director Heidi Epp in 2017 and has three divisions, the DaCapo Choir, the Dolce Choir and the Cantabile Choir, with ages ranging from five to 19. The young singers learn a wide variety of music, including folk, Broadway, pop, classical, world music and more.

Philomusica Chorus was founded in 2008 to support the Fraser Valley Philharmonic Society’s ‘Mostly Mozart’ series envisioned and directed by Maestro Leonard Camplin. The chorus has had several highly successful seasons. Philomusica’s first in-person, post-pandemic concert (in collaboration with the Chilliwack Community Band) resulted in a standing-room-only crowd.

3 music groups will celebrate spring with by-donation concert in Chilliwack
