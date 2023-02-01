2 Chilliwack solo artists nominated for Juno Awards

Teen Daze up for electronic album, Boslen nominated for rap album

Two solo Chilliwack artists have been nominated for Juno Awards.

Teen Daze is up for Electronic Album of the Year for ‘Interior’ released in late 2021 and Boslen has been nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year for ‘Gonzo’ which was released in 2022.

The nominees were announced on Jan. 31.

Teen Daze is the stage name for solo electronic musician Jamison Isaak who lives in Chilliwack. Boslen grew up in Chilliwack and now lives in Vancouver.

“‘Interior’ is Isaak’s love letter to his own artistic awakening, to the paradigm shifts inherent in youthful discovery and remote dreaming – your world exploded, your life forever changed,” reads the description on bandcamp.com. “It’s music of skylines, escape, and sensual energy, forever cresting through nights that never end.”

Boslen turned to hip-hop around the age of 12. Years later, after he arrived at the University of Victoria and back-to-back ACL tears sabotaged his rugby scholarship and plans for a future in sports, he started writing his own music.

Both artists have been nominated along with four others in their categories.

The 2023 Juno Awards are scheduled for March 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

