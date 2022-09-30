Protesters and counter-protestors shared their polarizing views on the contentious SOGI 123 curriculum at the B.C. Legislature in 2018. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Protesters and counter-protestors shared their polarizing views on the contentious SOGI 123 curriculum at the B.C. Legislature in 2018. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

EDITORIAL: Compassion is at the core of SOGI

Wild and inaccurate claims about the school resource are likely to be heard during trustee election

Helping kids figure out their path in life is a daunting task, but it’s one we entrust to B.C.’s teachers every day of the school calendar.

In the coming year, we can expect that job to be more difficult, as there will likely be a renewed focus on the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) materials that teachers have been drawing on for the past several years.

Although there was some furor and protests when the materials first debuted, that had largely calmed down over the past couple of years.

The materials are intended primarily to help students at an age-appropriate level, and among their main goals are reducing suicides, self harm, and bullying.

READ MORE: Education Minister talks SOGI 123 and the Chilliwack school board election – from 2018

READ MORE: OPINION: Recent assault of trans student proves the importance of SOGI conversation

Making LGBTQ kids feel safe and a part of their schools is a key element in the materials.

A recent statement released by the B.C. government hones in on that particular point.

“No student should be excluded or bullied because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” said a statement jointly released by B.C. Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside, along with a host of education groups, representing teachers, administrators, unionized staff, parents, and Indigenous organizations in B.C.

“There is no room for any type of discrimination in our schools. As provincial education partners, we stand together in this commitment,” the statement adds.

The letter is no doubt sparked by a growing anti-LGBTQ backlash in the United States. Fuelled by American culture wars, it will wind up arriving in Canada as well.

With school board elections coming up in less than a month, we can expect wild and inaccurate claims about SOGI’s aims.

But we should keep in mind the core principle at stake – that every child has a right to feel safe when they go to school.

– Black Press Media

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EditorialsEducationOpinionSOGISOGI 123

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Only some housing solutions can be found at local council tables

Just Posted

Tara Hartshorne touches a photograph of her daughter Chloe Des Rochers at a memorial at the corner of Ford and Nevin roads in Chilliwack on Sept. 20, 2022. Des Rochers was on a skateboard when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver at the intersection on Aug. 1, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family of Chilliwack teenager killed by driver sees next to nothing thanks to ICBC no-fault insurance

Chilliwack Board of Education candidates were split in two groups and took part in a video candidates meeting posted online on Sept. 29, 2022. Top photo, left to right, is Brian Van Garderen, Darrell Furgason, Willow Reichelt, Margaret Reid, Darren Ollinger, and David Swankey. Bottom photo, left to right, is Kaethe Jones, Barry Neufeld, Greg Nelmes, Carin Bondar, Teri Westerby, and Heather Maahs. (Meghan Martel Reid photos)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Board of Education candidates talk school issues

Protesters and counter-protestors shared their polarizing views on the contentious SOGI 123 curriculum at the B.C. Legislature in 2018. (Keri Coles/News Staff)
EDITORIAL: Compassion is at the core of SOGI

Bif Naked, Peter Bergman and Cheryl Hickey are among the stars who will be a part of the West Coast Women’s Show, running Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at Tradex in Abbotsford. (Submitted images)
Ultimate Girls’ Weekend back as West Coast Women’s Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image