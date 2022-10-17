You could win one year of FREE living at one of B.C’s best boutique retirement communities

“When a new resident moves in, the comment we always hear is ‘I wish I had moved in sooner.’”

Independent living communities like Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack are designed for seniors who are fully independent but want to live in a social environment with avenues for connection and engagement. Photo courtesy Retirement Concepts

Retirement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for those who are ready and willing to embrace life’s next adventures. During these golden years, seniors have the opportunity to ‘begin again’ and live their lives to the fullest, however that may look like to them.

For some, that means engaging in long-held interests, discovering brand new hobbies and forming valuable friendships. And it’s these very concepts that independent living retirement communities are all about providing for their residents.

Independent living communities are designed for seniors who are fully independent but would like to live in a social environment with avenues for connection and engagement during their retirement years.

Waverly Seniors Village is one example of one of those dynamic living communities.

Centrally located in the quiet and peaceful city of Chilliwack, the boutique retirement community offers both independent and assisted living options for residents. In addition to the beautiful views of lakes, farms, rivers, and mountains, Waverly Seniors Village offers their community members plenty of freedom and choice through fulfilling experiences that tap into their passions for knowledge, creativity, fun, and camaraderie.

“When a new resident moves in, the comment we always hear is ‘I wish I had moved in sooner,’” shares Rob Akimow, Director of Sales and Marketing of West Coast Seniors Housing Management. “We see folks who previously may have been feeling isolated or lonely build new friendships in their new community — it’s really quite heartwarming.”

Waverly Seniors Village offers an endless amount of enriching daily programs and activities. Their residents can experience their shared special interests together, including bingo, board games, musical entertainment, movies, crafts and baking.

Retirement Concepts is rewarding one lucky winner with One Year of Free Living at one of their 18 seniors’ housing facilities across B.C.! Photo courtesy Retirement Concepts

Retirement Concepts is rewarding one lucky winner with One Year of Free Living at one of their 18 seniors’ housing facilities across B.C.!

The grand prize includes accommodation fees for a private one-bedroom unit, plus coverage for meals, hydro, and parking, valued at approximately $70,000 total.

West Coast Seniors Housing Management manages the day-to-day operations of Retirement Concepts’ retirement communities throughout the Lower Mainland, including:

Langley Seniors Village in Langley

Dufferin Care Center in Coquitlam

Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey

Maple Ridge Seniors Village in Maple Ridge

Peace Portal Seniors Village in White Rock

Renfrew Care Centre in Vancouver

Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey

Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack

White Rock Seniors Village in White Rock

Go to contest.gmdpages.com/west-coast-seniors-housing-management to enter for your chance to win your way into a year of free living at your new home!

The contest ends on Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PST and is open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are the age of majority in the province or territory of residence at the time of entry.

seniors housing