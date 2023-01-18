A team including Ann Davis Transition Society reps Patti MacAhonic and Shelley Bolan take part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser as they walk along Young Road on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A team including Ann Davis Transition Society reps Patti MacAhonic and Shelley Bolan take part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser as they walk along Young Road on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Winter walk on Coldest Night of the Year hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society

The Coldest Night of the Year 2023 is slated to get underway on Feb. 25

Individuals and teams will be braving the weather next month for a good cause on the Coldest Night of the Year 2023, hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society.

“We are proud to host this amazing community-building event,” said Ann Davis reps in a recent social media post.

The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is set for Feb. 25, 2023.

It’s billed by organizers as a “winterrific family-friendly walk” to raise money for local charities who serve those experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

It’s a national event but the funds raised stay in Chilliwack.

There are options for teaming up, fundraising and sponsorship of CNOY, as people gather for good… “because it’s cold out there.”

For info on donating, or starting a team, call (604)792-2760 ext. 201 or email info@anndavis.org

To register https://cnoy.org/register or to get more info on CNOY

RELATED: Walking on the coldest night for charity

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsCity of Chilliwack

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?
Next story
Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

Just Posted

(From left) Trustee Preet Rai, Sgt. Kevin Murray and district principal David de Wit were the panelists for a virtual discussion on Thursday, Jan. 12 about school liaison officers in Abbotsford.
Panel defends police in Abbotsford schools but hoping to improve SLO program with review

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Chilliwack Secondary student Javon Knowles chucks a wrestling opponent to the ground during last week’s Freaky Friday meet at CSS. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wrestling returns to Chilliwack Secondary with Freaky Friday meet

A team including Ann Davis Transition Society reps Patti MacAhonic and Shelley Bolan take part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser as they walk along Young Road on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Winter walk on Coldest Night of the Year hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society