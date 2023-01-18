Winter walk on Coldest Night of the Year hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society

The Coldest Night of the Year 2023 is slated to get underway on Feb. 25

A team including Ann Davis Transition Society reps Patti MacAhonic and Shelley Bolan take part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser as they walk along Young Road on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Individuals and teams will be braving the weather next month for a good cause on the Coldest Night of the Year 2023, hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society.

“We are proud to host this amazing community-building event,” said Ann Davis reps in a recent social media post.

The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is set for Feb. 25, 2023.

It’s billed by organizers as a “winterrific family-friendly walk” to raise money for local charities who serve those experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.

It’s a national event but the funds raised stay in Chilliwack.

There are options for teaming up, fundraising and sponsorship of CNOY, as people gather for good… “because it’s cold out there.”

For info on donating, or starting a team, call (604)792-2760 ext. 201 or email info@anndavis.org

To register https://cnoy.org/register or to get more info on CNOY

RELATED: Walking on the coldest night for charity

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsCity of Chilliwack