Wilma’s Transition Society will be giving away $1,000 worth of free groceries every month for six months to a family or individual from the Chilliwack-Kent area. (Robert Lachlan)

Wilma’s Transition Society giving away $6,000 of free groceries to Chilliwack-Kent family in need

‘Fill your fridge’ campaign will see 1 family or individual win $1,000 of food every month for 6 months

A Chilliwack transition society will be filling someone’s fridge with thousands of dollars worth of free groceries.

Wilma’s Transition Society launched its Giving Tuesday Giveaway on Nov. 29. They’re calling it a ‘fill your fridge’ campaign where a local family will win $1,000 worth of groceries every month for six months.

“Together, with the immense rise in costs and food security issues we are seeing faced in our community, we wanted to be able to help a family in need this holiday season,” reads a social media post from Wilma’s.

The giveaway is open to individuals and families in the Chilliwack and Kent areas only.

“The application can be filled out on a self applicant basis or you can nominate someone,” said Jayme Clifford, event and fundraising co-ordinator with Wilma’s.

People can find the application form at wilmastransitionsociety.org. Under the “more” tab, click “Christmas give-away.”

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 13.

The campaign is made possible thanks to six local sponsors: Woodside Enterprise Inc., Riverside Equipment, Station One Architects, Murray Mazda, Murray Honda Chilliwack and HUB International.

For more info, contact Jayme Clifford at 604-824-0939 or j.clifford@wilmas.org.

About Wilma’s Transition Society: Originally known as ​the Xolhemet Society, it was renamed Wilma’s Transition Society in 2019 after Wilma Mussel, founder and original board member. For more than 30 years, the society has been helping women and children who are leaving domestic or intimate partner violence situations by providing them with safe shelter and support services.

RELATED: Federal housing minister in Chilliwack to announce $10 million for low-income project for women

 

