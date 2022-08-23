The welding open house runs 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at UFV’s TTC building at Canada Education Park, 5579 Tyson Rd. (UFV)

Welding open house will feature demos, ‘try a trade’ and more at UFV in Chilliwack

People can try virtual welding simulator at Aug. 31 event in Chilliwack

Anyone with a spark of interest in welding is welcome to enjoy a variety of activities at the University of the Fraser Valley’s welding open house.

The event takes place in Chilliwack on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

With industry leaders and UFV welding instructors on site to answer any questions, UFV’s Trades and Technology Centre will be buzzing with demonstrations, try-a-trade stations, and a virtual welding simulator. There will even be a food truck.

“With industry leaders on hand for our annual Program Advisory Committee meeting, we thought it was the perfect time to connect our instructors with veteran professionals, families of potential students, and anyone else curious about the great and growing trade of welding,” said Randy Kelley, associate dean of UFV’s Faculty of Applied and Technical Studies.

The welding open house runs 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at UFV’s TTC building at Canada Education Park, 5579 Tyson Rd. Parking is free.

Guests must wear close-toe shoes.

For more information, email trades@ufv.ca.

