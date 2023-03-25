‘Welcoming for everyone’: Free multicultural dinner coming up in Chilliwack

‘Spring Fest and Dinner’ by Streams Foundation Canada will celebrate Easter, Vaisakhi and Eid

People dance during the last free multicultural dinner hosted by Streams Foundation Canada on Dec. 18, 2022. (Streams Foundation Canada)

A Chilliwack non-profit organization will be offering up another free dinner for the community in April.

The ‘Spring Fest and Dinner’ event hosted by Streams Foundation Canada, in collaboration with the City of Chilliwack, will take place on Sunday, April 23.

The multicultural event will bring together the colours of Easter, Vaisakhi and Eid, said organizer Zeeshan Khan.

“We will be trying to show under one roof to make it welcoming for everyone, as all three cultural festivals are happening in the month of April,” he said.

In addition to dinner, the event will include dance performances, raffle, kids’ games, henna tattoo booth and live music. Dancing styles include tap, ballet, jazz and Bollywood.

The Spring Fest and Dinner goes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack.

This is a free event, but registration is required. People will be able to register starting April 2 at eventbrite.ca (do a search for ‘Streams Foundation Canada’). Additionally, the registration link will be posted on April 2 on the Streams’ website and Facebook page.

Streams Foundation Canada is a local volunteer-based, non-profit organization that performs good deeds around Chilliwack. Past initiatives include picking up trash, handing out homemade Christmas cards to people, delivering free groceries and meals, and hosting its weekly Coffee with Seniors meet-ups at no charge.

