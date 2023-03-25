People dance during the last free multicultural dinner hosted by Streams Foundation Canada on Dec. 18, 2022. (Streams Foundation Canada)

People dance during the last free multicultural dinner hosted by Streams Foundation Canada on Dec. 18, 2022. (Streams Foundation Canada)

‘Welcoming for everyone’: Free multicultural dinner coming up in Chilliwack

‘Spring Fest and Dinner’ by Streams Foundation Canada will celebrate Easter, Vaisakhi and Eid

A Chilliwack non-profit organization will be offering up another free dinner for the community in April.

The ‘Spring Fest and Dinner’ event hosted by Streams Foundation Canada, in collaboration with the City of Chilliwack, will take place on Sunday, April 23.

The multicultural event will bring together the colours of Easter, Vaisakhi and Eid, said organizer Zeeshan Khan.

“We will be trying to show under one roof to make it welcoming for everyone, as all three cultural festivals are happening in the month of April,” he said.

In addition to dinner, the event will include dance performances, raffle, kids’ games, henna tattoo booth and live music. Dancing styles include tap, ballet, jazz and Bollywood.

The Spring Fest and Dinner goes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack.

This is a free event, but registration is required. People will be able to register starting April 2 at eventbrite.ca (do a search for ‘Streams Foundation Canada’). Additionally, the registration link will be posted on April 2 on the Streams’ website and Facebook page.

Streams Foundation Canada is a local volunteer-based, non-profit organization that performs good deeds around Chilliwack. Past initiatives include picking up trash, handing out homemade Christmas cards to people, delivering free groceries and meals, and hosting its weekly Coffee with Seniors meet-ups at no charge.

READ MORE: Chilliwack organization offers free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ program, opportunity to socialize

READ MORE: Big crowd for free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ event in Chilliwack

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackCommunityCulture

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Run For Mom fundraiser in Chilliwack will support mothers and newborns

Just Posted

People dance during the last free multicultural dinner hosted by Streams Foundation Canada on Dec. 18, 2022. (Streams Foundation Canada)
‘Welcoming for everyone’: Free multicultural dinner coming up in Chilliwack

People take part in the 19th annual Run for Mom on May 13, 2017 raised. This year’s event, which raises money for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward, is set for May 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Run For Mom fundraiser in Chilliwack will support mothers and newborns

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden clinched his second career Crystal Globe championship with a win at a World Cup ski cross race in Ontario. (Alpine Canada photo)
Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden captures second career Crystal Globe

From the BCHL to the NHL, Chilliwack Chiefs alum Nikita Nesterenko is now living the dream as a big leaguer. (Darren Francis/Anaheim Ducks photos)
Chilliwack Chiefs alum makes NHL debut with Anaheim Ducks

Pop-up banner image