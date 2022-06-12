Walk, run or cycle at Chilliwack’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser

Annual fundraiser for Chilliwack Hospice Society set for July 10 at Sardis Park

People take part in the 2019 Hike for Hospice in Chilliwack. (Chilliwack Hospice Society/ Facebook)

After two years of virtual hikes, an annual Chilliwack fundraiser returns as an in-person event this summer.

The annual Hike for Hospice is set for Saturday, July 10 at Sardis Park.

It’s a fun, family-friendly event which raises funds in support of the free bereavement and palliative care support programs and services provided by Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Folks can run, walk or cycle and register as an individual or as part of a team. Participants collect pledges online.

To join a team, create a team or join as an individual, go to chilliwackhospice.org/calendar-events/hike-for-hospice. People can also simply donate to the cause without taking part by going to the same site.

