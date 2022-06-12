People take part in the 2019 Hike for Hospice in Chilliwack. (Chilliwack Hospice Society/ Facebook)

People take part in the 2019 Hike for Hospice in Chilliwack. (Chilliwack Hospice Society/ Facebook)

Walk, run or cycle at Chilliwack’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser

Annual fundraiser for Chilliwack Hospice Society set for July 10 at Sardis Park

After two years of virtual hikes, an annual Chilliwack fundraiser returns as an in-person event this summer.

The annual Hike for Hospice is set for Saturday, July 10 at Sardis Park.

It’s a fun, family-friendly event which raises funds in support of the free bereavement and palliative care support programs and services provided by Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Folks can run, walk or cycle and register as an individual or as part of a team. Participants collect pledges online.

To join a team, create a team or join as an individual, go to chilliwackhospice.org/calendar-events/hike-for-hospice. People can also simply donate to the cause without taking part by going to the same site.

The 2022 Hike for Hospice is Saturday, July 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Sardis Park.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show shines in Chilliwack
Next story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?

Just Posted

People take part in the 2019 Hike for Hospice in Chilliwack. (Chilliwack Hospice Society/ Facebook)
Walk, run or cycle at Chilliwack’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser

People check out vehicles during the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at the Chilliwack UFV campus on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Classic Car Show shines in Chilliwack

A man dances in the Spirit of the People Powwow at Tzeachten Sports Field on Aug. 9, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
National Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated in Chilliwack with 3 separate events

Folks take part in Greendale Days (circa 1990s). After about a 20-year absence, Greendale Acres is bringing back the community event on June 18. (Submitted by Vanessa Oddy)
Chilliwack businesses collaborate to bring back Greendale Days