Walk for Down syndrome awareness around the corner in Abbotsford

The Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness will be held April 29 at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford, to raise funds and awareness for the Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file)

It’s never been more crucial to support the Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society.

The society is a parent-run Down syndrome support group based in Abbotsford, and serving families in communities from Langley to Hope. The group is struggling financially, and it’s time to show support through their annual Walk For Down Syndrome Awareness.

The family event brings everyone together to raise awareness of people with Down syndrome to the community and to spread the message that individuals with Down syndrome possess a wide range of abilities and are valuable, contributing members in our community.

They are currently raising funds online to keep their organization running, as some of their funding was not approved this year. This is leaving them at risk of closure.

The FVDSS has been operating for 16 years and currently serves 45 families in Abbotsford, 11 in Mission, 14 in Chilliwack, and 15 in Langley and Maple Ridge.

The organization provides programs in fine motor skills, gross motor skills and music therapy, as well as a play group for young children and social and emotional programs for teens and adults.

The FVDSS also provides information and support for parents, including visiting new parents in hospitals or their homes after the birth of their child.

Anyone is welcome at the walk, which takes places April 29 at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and includes face painting, games and activities, a group walk and prizes for those who collect the most pledges.

For more registration information, visit www.fvdss.org.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society faces funding crisis

abbotsfordfundraising