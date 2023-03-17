Wackdis Cup charity tournament will help feed hungry kids in Chilliwack

Ball hockey fundraiser will bring in money for Starfish Pack Program in Chilliwack

Devin Baker is gearing up for his annual fundraiser ball hockey tournament with money going to the Starfish Pack program in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Wackdis Cup is back in the ‘Wack.

The annual fundraiser ball hockey tournament is set for April 1, with all proceeds going to help feed hungry children in Chilliwack.

Devin Baker is the man behind the event. This year marks the third year for the Wackdis Cup tournament, and the second year he’s raising money for a charity called the Starfish Pack Program.

“No kid should go hungry,” he said.

It started as a pilot project with six backpacks as a response to an Abbotsford teacher’s cry for help. She was feeding many of her Kindergarten students who were coming to school on Monday hungry. The hunger was affecting their moods and their ability to focus in class.

Starfish Pack Program fills backpacks with two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and snacks for hungry elementary students each weekend of the school year. Here in Chilliwack, more than 200 packs are filled each weekend at 21 different schools.

The 2022 Wackdis Cup ball hockey tournament. (Devin Baker)

The outdoor ball hockey tournament at Chilliwack Secondary School will see six teams (48 players) compete for the Wackdis Cup. The name comes from combining ‘Chilliwack’ and ‘Sardis’ together.

READ MORE: Man starts ‘Wackdis’ charity ball hockey tournament in Chilliwack

Last year they raised $1,500 for Starfish. This year, Baker wants to bring in more money.

“My goal is to try and double that. I want to grow this tournament and double it every year if I can.”

Baker’s kids go to school at Central Elementary where the Starfish Pack Program is offered. He held a contest at the school where the students created logos for each of the six teams.

“They came up with their own logos and their own team names and the six winning logos are getting put on T-shirts this year,” Baker said.

There’s a winner from each grade, from Kindergarten to Grade 5, and each winner will get a shirt with the logo they created on it.

The 2022 Wackdis Cup ball hockey tournament. (Devin Baker)

New this year will be a skills competition. Hockey players can test their ability at hardest shot, breakaway challenge and accuracy challenge. No registration is needed for the skills competition and anyone can get in on it for a donation of $10. It will happen around 12 p.m. or 1 p.m.

Although the teams are already full, people can still contribute to the fundraiser. Folks can donate by sending an e-transfer to wackdiscup@gmail.com, make a cash donation at the event itself, donate directly to Starfish at starfishpack.com/chilliwack, or sign up for the skills competition.

Additionally, Baker is looking for a food truck to be on site that day and for any businesses that would like to sponsor the event.

He is also looking for a person or business to donate prizes to the six Central Elementary kids who won the logo contest.

The Wackdis Cup is Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until about 5 p.m. in the outdoor tennis courts at Chilliwack Secondary School. For more, email Devin Baker at wackdiscup@gmail.com.

The 2022 Wackdis Cup ball hockey tournament. (Devin Baker)

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCharity and Donationsfundraiser