Volunteers needed for Manning Park area trail build this Wednesday

Hope Mountain Centre looking for additonal help for day-long building project

The Hope Mountain Centre is looking for a few brave men and women Wednesday, June 29, to help with some trail building near Manning Park.

Their trail crew will need some help completing a campsite and boardwalk in the Pasayten River Valley east of Manning Park.

Kelly Pearce, trails director, put the call out and said that volunteers will be carrying lumber 500m downhill from a parking area to the campsite.

The group is meeting at 7 a.m. at Storage Max, 1070 5th Ave. in Hope, and will pack up Pasayten River Valley at 3 p.m., and return back to Hope around 5 p.m.

Volunteers can hop in someone’s car or bring their own.

“It’s one hour on pavement followed by one hour on a gravel logging road with spectacular potholes,” Pearce warns.

Volunteers need to bring a lunch, at least two litres of water, snacks, warm clothing, sun protection, work gloves, sturdy boots, portable drill with fully charged batteries (if possible).

Hope Mountain Centre’s team will be bringing additional tools, a mandatory waiver to sign, first aid and emergency communication.

Let the crew know you’ll be joining them by calling 604-869-0166.

