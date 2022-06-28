Volunteers, community bring dry grad to more than 900 Chilliwack teens from 3 schools

Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. (Gavin Phillips photo) Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. Here, volunteers wait for the teens to arrive. (Gavin Phillips photo) Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. Here, teens spend fake money at the casino. (Gavin Phillips photo) Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. This police officer raced a teen up a climbing wall and won. (Gavin Phillips photo) Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. Here, volunteers help out at the candy bar where kids spent some of the play money they were handed at the door. (Gavin Phillips photo)

A high school party that was supposed to celebrate its 30th year in 2020 finally happened last week in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack Community Dry Grad, an after-prom event that runs while most people are asleep, rocked the Landing Sports Centre on Wednesday night (June 22) and into Thursday morning.

“I’m very excited that the grads are able to enjoy dry grad again,” said chair Eleanor Meldrum.

It’s a safe place for teens to party after prom with lots of games and activities and no alcohol or drugs. Once the kids leave the venue, they can’t come back inside.

Meldrum said there never was dry grad when she was growing up. Each year she shares a tragic story from her graduating year with local high school teens, encouraging them to attend Chilliwack Community Dry Grad.

She still chokes up as she tells kids what happened.

Two people from her graduating class died after one teen, who just got a new car, let another person drive it. The owner of the car got in the passenger’s seat, not realizing how much alcohol the other had consumed. She died in a crash and the male driver survived. He later took his own life a few weeks later.

That is why dry grad is so important to her.

“You need to celebrate what’s good and keep it a good memory,” she said.

Meldrum has been helping with the organization of dry grad in Chilliwack every year since 2011.

It is not funded or run by any of the high schools or the school district. Rather, it takes 165 parent volunteers, plus sponsors, community members, businesses and local service groups to make it happen.

“That’s what makes it so cool. It’s all volunteer-run.”

Troy Gibbs, vice principal at G.W. Graham Secondary School, and wife Marla show off their glittery face paint while volunteering at dry grad. (Submitted by Troy and Marla Gibbs)

Another thing that makes the event unique is that dry grad is open to all three of the major public high schools: Chilliwack Secondary, Sardis Secondary and G.W. Graham.

“I believe we are the only school district in B.C. that has all three schools together doing this.”

Rivalries between the three Chilliwack schools are non-existent at dry grad. Some kids end up connecting with friends that they haven’t seen since elementary school.

“They’re all respectful of each other, they’re all there to have a good time,” Meldrum said, adding that the teens are polite and very appreciative of everyone who makes it happen.

This year, more than 900 grads and guests were at the event and there were heaps of activities and games to keep the teens going all night long, including gambling with fake money.

There were inflatable play structures like a climbing wall and obstacle courses. There was body paint, glitter paint, airbrush artists and henna, plus there were three caricature artists.

Kids snacked on food all night and took in the candy bar.

As the teens arrived, each was given $15,000 in play money. They could spend it in the casino playing blackjack, poker or roulette. Kids could also use it to buy small prizes, candy, or put it towards raffle tickets for bigger prizes.

There was even an air cash machine where someone stands inside a closed booth as fake money and $3,000 in real money swirls around them while the person tries to snatch up the bills.

Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. Here, a teen grabs fake and real money as it swirls inside an air cash machine. (Gavin Phillips photo)

There were 30 raffle draws throughout the night and some of the prizes included gift cards, a retro fridge, two cruiser bikes, Bose wireless headphones, a GoPro and jewelry. The top grand prize was a $1,800 Apple Macbook Air.

It costs $45,000 to put together dry grad. Much of the money comes from ticket sales while the rest comes from sponsors and donations.

There’s a long list of folks who help out in order to make it a success, including the Steller’s Jay Lions Club (Elverie Worth and Karin Ward) who handled the food, Panago in Sardis, the City of Chilliwack which donated the use of the Landing Sports Centre, and Save-On-Foods that went “above and beyond,” Meldrum said.

She also noted one volunteer, Clare Pleydell-Pearce, who has been helping out since 2014. Even though she recently moved to Salt Spring Island, she still volunteers with dry grad.

Every year, Meldrum will hear some parent volunteers say that they won’t be able to stay up all night. But, they always do.

“The hype and the energy in that room… it’s that energy that keeps you going.”

Meldrum expressed how “very thankful” she is to all the volunteers.

“It really makes you proud of Chilliwack,” Meldrum said. “Whether you’re a parent volunteer, a community member or a service group you’re making this happen. Without all the people, all the support, it wouldn’t happen.”

Planning for dry grad starts in September. Anyone interested in volunteering or taking on a lead position with the dry grad committee for 2023, can go online to the dry grad page of the individual school websites.

Dry grad in Chilliwack ran from 11 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on June 23 at the Landing Sports Centre. Here, a grad poses with the stuffy she won. (Gavin Phillips photo)

