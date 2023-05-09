The third video in the agriculture series created by Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce was released on May 9. (Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce)

VIDEO: Third in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 9

Video is the third of four, this one focused on the economic impact of farming

To help bridge that gap between farmers and folks living in the urban core of the city who are surrounded by the Agricultural Land Reserve on which our food is grown and produced, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.

“These are real stories from real farmers in our community.”

CEPCO and the Chamber launched four mini-trailers for the video series on Tuesday, April 18.

The four topics for the four videos are: Food Security, Animal Welfare, Environmental Impact, and Economic Impact.

The third full video launched Tuesday, May 9 is about Economic Impact.

Agricultural Land ReserveAgriculturechilliwackFarmingMeet Your Farmer

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 26, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.
Keith Wilson Road saw a collision that injured pedestrians in a crosswalk on May 9, 2023. (Google Maps)
Lytton elder Byron Spinks speaks about emergency management at a meeting on Sto:lo Nation in Chilliwack on May 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
April Parisian’s cousin at the Ann Davis Society’s Red Dress event on May 5, 2023. Parisian went missing near Spuzzum in 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
