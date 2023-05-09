VIDEO: Third in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 9

Video is the third of four, this one focused on the economic impact of farming

The third video in the agriculture series created by Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce was released on May 9. (Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce)

To help bridge that gap between farmers and folks living in the urban core of the city who are surrounded by the Agricultural Land Reserve on which our food is grown and produced, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.

“These are real stories from real farmers in our community.”

CEPCO and the Chamber launched four mini-trailers for the video series on Tuesday, April 18.

The four topics for the four videos are: Food Security, Animal Welfare, Environmental Impact, and Economic Impact.

The third full video launched Tuesday, May 9 is about Economic Impact.

