VIDEO: Second in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 2

To help bridge that gap between farmers and folks living in the urban core of the city who are surrounded by the Agricultural Land Reserve on which our food is grown and produced, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.

“These are real stories from real farmers in our community.”

CEPCO and the Chamber launched four mini-trailers for the video series on Tuesday, April 18.

The four topics for the four videos are: Food Security, Animal Welfare, Environmental Impact, and Economic Impact.

The second full video launched Tuesday, May 2 is about Animal Welfare.

