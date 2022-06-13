VIDEO: Harrison residents band together to save ‘Cupcake,’ an orphaned baby seal

A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)
‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)‘Cupcake’ the harbour seal pup hangs on to a log as rescuers worked to save it during the weekend at Harrison Lake. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)
Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)Although thin, the rescued seal pup appeared to be alert and was vocalizing throughout the rescue. (Photo/Brooke Kirkham)

A baby harbour seal named “Cupcake” is getting a whole new life.

Cupcake is now at Vancouver Aquarium after being rescued, stranded by their dead mother on a log floe near Moses Marina on Harrison Lake this past weekend. It’s unclear how long the pup had been on its own, but the mother had been dead for some time and the pup was looking very thin, according to local witnesses.

Locals quickly put a plan of action in place, calling in Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue, making sure a boat was available and ensuring no one got too close to the pup to scare it away.

The Observer has reached out to the Vancouver Aquarium for more information on Cupcake’s condition.

If you see a marine mammal in distress, stay back, keep other people and pets away and call the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-7325 (SEAL).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsHarrison Lakeseals

Previous story
Walk, run or cycle at Chilliwack’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser
Next story
Amid worker shortages, endless opportunities at Black Press Media’s career fair in Langley

Just Posted

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the field house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering over 500 opportunities for employment and 1,000’s of post secondary options to choose from. (File photo)
Amid worker shortages, endless opportunities at Black Press Media’s career fair in Langley

A Vancouver Aquarium staff member gently moves harbour seal pup ‘Cupcake’ (inset) from a log floe to the safety of a kennel for transport to Vancouver. Harrison residents worked together to rescue the pup, who was discovered floating on a log, crying beside its dead mother. (Photos/Brooke Kirkham and Deanna Boudreau)
VIDEO: Harrison residents band together to save ‘Cupcake,’ an orphaned baby seal

Abbotsford council has approved in principle a plan for improved flood protection for Sumas Prairie, including a new Sumas River Pump Station. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford council supports ‘hybrid’ flood-protection plan, including new pump station

An RCMP forensics officers examines the parking lot of a car wash at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack before noon on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Court to hear conflicting descriptions of events during Chilliwack manslaughter sentencing