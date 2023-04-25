Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 25, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community. (Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce)

VIDEO: First in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released Tuesday

Video is one of four, this one focused on the environmental impact of farming

To help bridge that gap between farmers and folks living in the urban core of the city who are surrounded by the Agricultural Land Reserve on which our food is grown and produced, the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.

“These are real stories from real farmers in our community.”

CEPCO and the Chamber launched four mini-trailers for the video series on Tuesday, April 18.

Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO video series shares positive stories of agriculture in the community

The four topics for the four videos are: Food Security, Animal Welfare, Environmental Impact, and Economic Impact.

The first full video launched Tuesday, April 25 is about Environmental impact.

