VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Sampson at the Chilliwack SPCA

Young Sampson was found as an injured stray and now needs a new home

Sampson is a young male cat at the Chilliwack SPCA who is looking for his ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A stray cat who was found injured and brought into the Chilliwack SPCA is looking for his ‘furever’ home.

Sampson is an eight-month-old neutered male cat.

“He’s really young and quiet, sweet, sweet boy,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA. “He was very scared when he first came in.”

Sampson has feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV).

“Most FIV-positive cats end up having long, lovely, wonderful lives,” MacBeth said, adding that Sampson will need extra monitoring and will need to be an indoor-only cat.

Due to COVID-19, the Chilliwack SPCA branch is only open by appointment. You can call them at 604-823-6612.

If you’re interested in adopting Sampson, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Sampson’s SPCA ID number is: 547718.

