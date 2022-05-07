VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Ricky at the Chilliwack SPCA

1-year-old Rottweiler-cross Ricky was found as a stray and now needs a new home

Ricky is a young dog up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A stray dog who was brought into the Chilliwack SPCA is looking for his ‘furever’ home.

Ricky is a young Rottweiler cross. He’s about a year old and is in good health.

“He is just a lovely, sweet, sweet guy,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

Due to COVID-19, the Chilliwack SPCA branch is only open by appointment. You can call them at 604-823-6612.

If you’re interested in adopting Ricky, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Ricky’s SPCA ID number is: 547774.

