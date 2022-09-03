VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Panda at the Chilliwack SPCA

Cat who’s been at Chilliwack SPCA for nearly 4 months still looking to get adopted

This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A young cat named Panda that has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months is looking to finally get adopted.

“This sweet girl came in as a stray from Burnaby. She was heavily pregnant when she came in,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

Panda had to have an emergency Caesarian section and she really struggled.

“She almost didn’t make it,” MacBeth said.

Her kittens have since been adopted and now Panda is looking for her ‘furever’ home. She likes to be near people, but not necessarily on people. She will probably do best in a home without other cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Panda, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Panda’s SPCA ID number is: 548232.

