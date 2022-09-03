This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Panda at the Chilliwack SPCA

Cat who’s been at Chilliwack SPCA for nearly 4 months still looking to get adopted

Find Me My Furever Home is a regular video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

A young cat named Panda that has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months is looking to finally get adopted.

“This sweet girl came in as a stray from Burnaby. She was heavily pregnant when she came in,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

Panda had to have an emergency Caesarian section and she really struggled.

“She almost didn’t make it,” MacBeth said.

This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Her kittens have since been adopted and now Panda is looking for her ‘furever’ home. She likes to be near people, but not necessarily on people. She will probably do best in a home without other cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Panda, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Panda’s SPCA ID number is: 548232.

Missed the last Find Me My Furever Home? Click here to see a video of Clark.

Ever wonder why, sometimes, the Chilliwack SPCA has no adoptable animals at the shelter? Read about it here: Why the Chilliwack SPCA currently has no animals available for adoption

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAfurever home

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seniors can try games and activities at centre’s open house in Chilliwack

Just Posted

This cat named Panda has been at the Chilliwack SPCA for nearly four months. She is seen here on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Panda at the Chilliwack SPCA

The ukulele circle is just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie)
Seniors can try games and activities at centre’s open house in Chilliwack

David Swankey is running for school board re-election in the Oct. 15, 2022 vote. (David Swankey campaign)
Chilliwack school trustee David Swankey announces his bid for re-election

Benchmark prices from January 2013 to January 2022 in the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board area. (CADREB)
Chilliwack and area real estate sales numbers continue to cool