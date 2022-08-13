VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Meredith at the Chilliwack SPCA

Meredith’s brothers have been adopted and now she’s looking for her ‘furever’ home

Meredith is a kitten up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Find Me My Furever Home is a regular video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

A kitten named Meredith at the Chilliwack SPCA is looking for her ‘furever’ home.

“We are so very grateful to our fosters because Meredith had a wonderful start with our foster,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

Meredith’s brothers have been adopted.

“Now it’s just Meredith looking for her family,” MacBeth said.

If you’re interested in adopting Meredith, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Meredith’s SPCA ID number is: 549768

