VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Bobbi at the Chilliwack SPCA

Bobbi is a young budgie at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for a new home

Bobbi, a young budgie, is up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A young budgie who came into the Chilliwack SPCA after its owner died is now looking for a new home. Staff at the branch believe the bird is a female.

“We don’t have a ton of information on Bobbi,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA. “We don’t believe she’s hand-tamed, but she is quite nervous right now in shelter.”

Someone with bird experience, time and patience would be the ideal type of person to adopt her, MacBeth added. Bobbi would do best in a quiet home.

If you’re interested in adopting Bobbi, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Bobbi’s SPCA ID number is: 552042.

