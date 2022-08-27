VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Clark at the Chilliwack SPCA

Kitten who jumped off Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge now at Chilliwack SPCA and up for adoption

Clark jumped off the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge and he is now at the Chilliwack SPCA waiting to be adopted. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An adventurous kitten who jumped off the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge is looking for his ‘furever’ home.

Clark was not seriously hurt and is now at the Chilliwack SPCA.

“We had some wonderful Good Samaritans bring him into a vet clinic up in Harrison,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

He later went to an emergency clinic in Langley to make sure he didn’t have any broken bones. Clark was checked over and was given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian, and then put on cage rest for two weeks before he could be adopted.

If you’re interested in adopting Clark, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Clark’s SPCA ID number is: 554232.

