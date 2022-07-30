VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Claire and Triss at the Chilliwack SPCA

These 2 cats were some of more than 100 seized from trailer in northern B.C.; now need home together

Triss (left) and her sister Claire are a pair of bonded cats at the Chilliwack SPCA who will need to be adopted together. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Find Me My Furever Home is a regular video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

A pair of bonded young cats that were part of an animal seizure by the SPCA are now looking for their ‘furever’ home.

Claire and Triss were some of more than 100 cats that were seized from a trailer in northern B.C.

“When these guys came in, they were quite under-socialized and needed a lot of medical care,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

After having some dental work done, Triss and Claire are now ready for their new home – they need to be adopted together.

If you’re interested in adopting both Triss and Claire, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter at at 604-823-6612. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Triss’ SPCA ID number is: 550029. Claire’s SPCA ID number is: 550113.

BCSPCAfurever home