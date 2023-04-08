VIDEO: Easter ‘eggstravaganza’ at Chilliwack agri-tourism farm

Jack Kostering, 3, fishes for rubber ducks and rabbits while visiting Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny at Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People ride the train at Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People can pet curious goats at Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza in Chilliwack. They are seen here on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Fort Runamuk is one of the play areas at Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza in Chilliwack as seen on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

An agri-tourism farm in Chilliwack was buzzing with visitors on the weekend as folks took in an Easter-themed adventure.

Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza, a seasonal attraction at Fantasy Farms on Gibson Road, is open April 7 to 9.

The farm features an all-day Easter egg hunt, three play zones, train rides, animal viewing and petting, pony rides, games, pumpkin seed planting and more.

The Easter Bunny is also on hand and families can get their photos taken with him.

One great advantages is there are many indoor spaces, which include various play areas, activities and animals to visit, said owner Gary Moran.

Kids who entered The Chilliwack Progress colouring contest for Petey’s can find their entry on one of the walls at the farm and then get a free Easter treat.

Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza (9423 Gibson Rd.) is open April 7 to 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Admission is $12 for kids and $6 for adults. Admission for little ones under the age of two is free.

agritourism