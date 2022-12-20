Natasha Hill snapped this picture of her pup enjoying some very deep snow in their Abbotsford yard on Dec. 20. (Submitted/Natasha Hill)

VIDEO: Dogs wake up to winter across Lower Mainland after big storm

Big dogs bounding into snowbanks, tiny pups diving into drifts and more

Watching dogs reacting to their first snow, or their second or third or more snow, is always a fun experience.

On Tuesday morning, dogs across the Lower Mainland woke up to a wintery wonderland to run around in, and their owners were quick with their cameras to record it all.

Here’s a fun little montage of dogs in Abbotsford and beyond on their morning trip to the backyard.

