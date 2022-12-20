VIDEO: Chilliwack Toyota-Fix Auto Christmas car recipient ‘the first person to help someone in need’

‘Really?’ Kim Dixon asked when told the news. ‘Isn’t there somebody else that is more deserving?’

Kim Dixon reacts after being told on Dec. 20, 2022 that she is this year’s Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway recipient at Fix Auto on Young Road in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

The people who nominated Kim Dixon for the 2022 Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway said she is incredibly generous and is the first person to step up to help others in need.

One of the first thing she said when Niels Larsen told her Tuesday morning that she is this year’s recipient proved that to be true.

“Really?” she asked. “Isn’t there somebody else that is more deserving?”

Larsen told Dixon that more than one person nominated her, telling stories of her work and volunteer generosity, her struggles with her own vehicle, and the fact that she is the sole income earner in her family.

Dixon works as a home support worker taking care of seniors. But she also volunteers to help other care aides who are looking for work. She lets people stay at her home if they have nowhere else to go. She recently donated blankets, pillows, a tent, and jackets to help people try to stay warm in the cold weather.

She also participated in the annual Adopt-a-Senior project, purchasing gifts for a senior.

Kim Dixon reacts after being told on Dec. 20, 2022 that she is this year’s Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway recipient at Fix Auto on Young Road in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

“It breaks my heart that she’s having to struggle in order to be able to be there for everyone else and it doesn’t seem fair to me,” her friend Becky Blonski wrote. “You see, Kim struggled with cancer and still struggles with other health issues which require her to travel for appointments. So not only does she make sure our elders are healthy and safe each day, she’s also trying to keep herself healthy as well.”

Recently her mini-van stopped working and she had to borrow a vehicle from her mother, a vehicle with no heat.

“I start my car with a screwdriver,” she told the room of sponsors on Tuesday.

Dixon’s brother Sean was another person who nominated Kim, praising her for her work with the elderly, taking seniors to appointments and to get groceries, and at Christmas to see the lights.

Dixon received a 2004 Toyota Camry LE refurbished by many of the sponsors, including Fix Auto, Simpson Auto, Big O Tires, Certified Autosound, Tom Thompson Auto Glass, and Napa Auto Parts.

Other sponsors include Hub International who provide insurance, and The Chilliwack Progress.

This is the 19th year of the Toyota-Fix Auto Christmas car giveaway.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Car given to Chilliwack woman who goes ‘above and beyond’ for community – 2021

READ MORE: Single father of three in Chilliwack receives vehicle in Christmas Car Giveaway – 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Charity and DonationschilliwackChristmasToyota

Kim Dixon hugs Neil Simpson from Simpson Auto outside Fix Auto in Chilliwack on Dec. 20, 2022. Dixon was chosen as this year’s Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway recipient. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Neil Simpson from Simpson Auto talks to Kim Dixon about her new car. on Dec. 20, 2022. Dixon was chosen as this year’s Valley Toyota-Fix Auto car giveaway recipient at Fix Auto on Young Road in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)