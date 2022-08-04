VIDEO: Chilliwack Chopper Check – Sharing helicopter videos from local pilot Ralph van Woerden

Van Woerden is sharing his beautiful aerial adventures through The Progress social media channels

It’s hard to think of anyone who gets a better view of beautiful British Columbia than a pilot.

And Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph van Woerden has been sharing videos from his chopper for months on social media.

Now The Chilliwack Progress is going to start sharing van Woerden’s aerial adventures periodically on our social media channels for everyone to enjoy.

It’s Chilliwack Chopper Check!

