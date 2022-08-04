Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph van Woerden sets his chopper down in a green meadow east of Stave Lake on July 22, 2022. (Ralph van Woerden photo)

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph van Woerden sets his chopper down in a green meadow east of Stave Lake on July 22, 2022. (Ralph van Woerden photo)

VIDEO: Chilliwack Chopper Check – Sharing helicopter videos from local pilot Ralph van Woerden

Van Woerden is sharing his beautiful aerial adventures through The Progress social media channels

It’s hard to think of anyone who gets a better view of beautiful British Columbia than a pilot.

And Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph van Woerden has been sharing videos from his chopper for months on social media.

Now The Chilliwack Progress is going to start sharing van Woerden’s aerial adventures periodically on our social media channels for everyone to enjoy.

It’s Chilliwack Chopper Check!

Like The Progress Facebook page and get a virtual passenger seat with van Woerden.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiachilliwackvideo

Previous story
Pipeline construction in Hope will divert Coquihalla River this month

Just Posted

Chilliwack helicopter pilot Ralph van Woerden sets his chopper down in a green meadow east of Stave Lake on July 22, 2022. (Ralph van Woerden photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chopper Check – Sharing helicopter videos from local pilot Ralph van Woerden

The latest activity in Hope on the Trans Mountain Pipeline is along Old Hope Princeton Way at the Coquihalla River. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Pipeline construction in Hope will divert Coquihalla River this month

A memorial of nine bouquets of flowers sits at the corner of Nevin and Ford roads in Rosedale on Aug. 4, 2022 where, on Aug. 1, a 19-year-old woman on a skateboard was hit by a pickup truck. She later died in hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Memorial created for 19-year-old skateboarder following fatal collision in east Chilliwack

A CF-18, manned by Maple Ridge pilot, Cpt. Jesse Haggart-Smith, arrived in Abbotsford on Aug. 3 for the Abbotsford Airshow, which runs Friday through Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
USAF Thunderbirds roar into Abbotsford for annual airshow