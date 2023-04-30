An adult Canada goose and two goslings navigate downtown Abbotsford on April 30. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Appearance of goslings a sure sign of spring in Abbotsford

Canada geese are able to walk, swim and forage for food immediately after they hatch

There is no cuter sign of spring than baby animals, and in Abbotsford this weekend, a few new goslings were seen stretching their legs.

When Canada geese are born, they are able to walk, swim and find their own food immediately, so geese families get mobile very quickly after the goslings hatch. The geese are monogamous, finding their lifelong mate in the second year of their lives.

Females lay two to nine eggs, and the parents take turn protecting the nest for the 24 to 32 day incubation period. Canada geese adjust their laying habits to the seasonal temperatures.

When groups of geese and goslings get together, often to protect their offspring or territory, they are called crèches.

The new offspring will become fledglings between six to nine weeks of age.

Canada geese can be seriously injured or killed by human activity as their habitat includes cities with high-traffic areas. If you are concerned for any wildlife’s health or safety, there are specific ways to help, including not intervening at all. To learn more, visit Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre online or call 604-514-1711.

Animals

