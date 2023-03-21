VIDEO: Animal crossing: Canada geese abide by crosswalk rules in Harrison

In Canada, even our geese are polite. Sometimes.
Central Community Church youth pastor and TikToker Jonathan Kornelsen captured an unusual sight along Lillooet Avenue in a recent video, posted Friday, March 16. A flock of Canada geese marched across the street, right on the crosswalk.
“There’s literally geese walking across the crosswalk in Harrison Hot Springs,” the video’s text-to-voice narrator says. “They got this place down tight.”
@jdkornelsen Ever seen canadian geese use a crosswalk??? #fyp #crosswalk #foryoupage #harrisonhotsprings #harrisonhotspringsresort #honkhonk #crosswalk ♬ Quack – CloudNight
There wasn’t a car in sight at the time, so it’s not immediately clear if the orderly procession would’ve yielded to traffic.
Canada geese are a very common sight around Harrison Hot Springs all year round, whether swimming in Harrison Lake or taking a meal break on the promenade around the shore.
The video has been viewed more than 700 times on TikTok and has attracted the attention – and amusement – of local social media groups.
@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.