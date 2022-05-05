UFV Wildlife Protection Club looking for art to auction off at fundraiser

A Pacific tree frog takes shelter from the hot sun in a sliding glass door frame on May 10, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ Black Press file)

An art show and auction is in the works that will help local wildlife.

Art for Wildlife will take place on the Abbotsford campus of University of the Fraser Valley, and is hosted by the school’s Wildlife Protection Club.

The club is now looking for submissions of art work that can be auctioned off for the cause.

“As you may know, wild animals in the Fraser Valley face many challenges in today’s modern world,” their submission request states. “The goal of this event is to raise awareness for species-at-risk and raise funds to support their protection and recovery in the Fraser Valley.”

Proceeds will go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy, a group that works to save local species-at-risk and completes habitat restoration in the region.

There are guidelines for the art they’ll accept as donations.

The art should be wildlife or nature themed. It can be of any medium, including but not limited to painting, photography, pottery, and sculpture.

Art must be no larger than 4” by 4”, and original artwork is preferred.

Art submissions will be gifted to the UFV Wildlife Protection Club and 90 per cent of the proceeds from their sale will go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy. The other 10 per cent of the proceeds will be paid to Givergy, the online platform used to host the silent auction.

Artists have the option to submit art with a fixed price, or with a minimum bid amount. Alternatively, a panel of UFV visual art students will assign a value.

The silent auction will take place from Sept. 17 to 23 on the online platform Givergy, where viewers can bid on high quality images of each submission. The art showcase event will take place on Sept. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UFV Abbotsford campus where all submissions will be displayed.

The event will include refreshments, and guest speakers will discuss the importance of wildlife in the Fraser Valley.

Admission is free to attend, and door prizes will be awarded.

For more information, including how to submit work and deadlines, e-mail ufvwildlifeprotectionclub@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Reporting frog sightings in Fraser Valley helping conservancy biologists

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordArts and EntertainmentNature