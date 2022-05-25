UFV receives $90K in scholarship funding for STEM programs

University of the Fraser Valley among 10 schools receiving total of $3.75M

The Abbotsford campus of University of the Fraser Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is receiving $90,000 in scholarship funding from the provincial government.

The funding was announced Tuesday (May 24) as part of a total $3.75 million being divided among 10 post-secondary institutions across the province.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis said the funding means that more graduate students can afford to pursue their research ambitions at UFV.

“The University of the Fraser Valley is creating future leaders right here in British Columbia, and we know that studying can come with financial burdens,” she said.

The scholarships are merit-based and research-focused with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. Professional programs and other disciplines, such as business administration and health, are also eligible.

The scholarships were introduced in 2018 and have helped graduate students undertake projects that create new knowledge and find solutions to pressing real-world challenges, such as research at UNBC in watershed monitoring, wildfire impacts, forestry and wood engineering.

The investment will support 250 awards of a minimum of $15,000 each through March 2024.

Graduate students are also eligible for a wide range of student financial aid through StudentAid BC, including grants, bursaries and loans. Students can read eligibility criteria and apply online at studentaidbc.ca

