There is an open house at UFV in Abbotsford on Oct. 22. (UFV photo)

There is an open house at UFV in Abbotsford on Oct. 22. (UFV photo)

UFV in Abbotsford hosts its first campus-wide open house event

All departments and programs on display at informative, fun day planned on campus

The University of the Fraser Valley is holding its first-ever, campus-wide open house this Saturday.

Choosing when and where to continue one’s academic journey is a significant life decision. So, UFV aims to make the choice easier with its first-ever open house as a university. On Oct. 22, they’ll be bringing institution-wide programs together in Abbotsford to showcase their unique and innovative opportunities for the next generation.

The event runs from 10 a.m. –2 p.m. in UFV’s Student Union Building (Building S) off Gillis Ave. (Parking in Lot 10 is free.)

Prospective students, parents, high school educators and counselors, and anyone else looking to learn more about UFV programs can meet faculty and current students, tour the campus, and participate in hands-on demonstrations and mini-lectures. There will also be food trucks, a photo booth, prize draws, and entertainment.

“We are pleased to welcome prospective students and their families to UFV to see and hear about the unique learning experience you receive here,” says David Johnston, UFV’s associate vice president of enrolment management.

“We hope high school students and adults who want to continue their learning journey come away from this event realizing that UFV is a place they can explore, discover, grow and be supported.”

While UFV has hosted countless community events over the years, there has been an ever-growing interest to plan a campus-wide open house. With the global pandemic pausing all large-scale, in-person events, the start of this semester emerged as an ideal time to host prospective students.

The theme of UFV’s open house is House of Transformation or Íyáqáwtxw in the Halq’eméylem language of the Stó:lō people. The House of Transformation motto, which is featured on UFV’s institutional coat of arms, reflects the university’s status as a place of intellectual and personal growth.

UFV’s open house aims to inspire students with this theme by providing them with a better understanding of their academic options, how they might fit in and where it can lead them. The goal is to leave students feeling confident to choose UFV as their house of transformation next fall, a goal identified in UFV’s maturing recruitment strategy.

Know someone who can benefit from this event? To get the details and spread the word, visit ufv.ca/openhouse.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Student Vote results mirror election results, partly

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EducationPost-secondary Education

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
You could win one year of FREE living at one of B.C’s best boutique retirement communities

Just Posted

Mt. Slesse student Rhea Beacom, who says she’s looking forward to voting for real one day, casts a ballot in the Student Vote election, which was held at Slesse on Oct. 13, 2022. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack children cast ballots for Student Vote 2022

There is an open house at UFV in Abbotsford on Oct. 22. (UFV photo)
UFV in Abbotsford hosts its first campus-wide open house event

The Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre was one of the polling stations in 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack voter turnout for the 2022 election was only 23 per cent

Councillor-elect Nicole Huitema Read. (Facebook/Nicole Huitema Read)
Nicole Huitema Read joins Chilliwack city council as only non-incumbent elected