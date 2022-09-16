UFV art auction to support local wildlife going live

There are 40 pieces of art that have been created and donated by Fraser Valley artists, including this piece by Marie Bellanger, that will be auctioned through the UFV Wildlife Protection Club. Proceeds go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy. (Marie Bellanger art)

An art auction that aims to help Fraser Valley wildlife goes live this weekend.

The University of the Fraser Valley’s Wildlife Protection Club is holding a fundraising art auction, and the money raised will go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy.

There are 40 beautiful pieces of nature and wildlife that were donated by artists from around the Fraser Valley. Bidding will go live at 12 a.m. on Sept. 17, and will close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23.

There are also a few pieces that are being sold at a set price, and there is an in-person portion to the fundraiser.

The Art for Wildlife Showcase runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the University House Conference Centre (Building F) at the UFV Abbotsford campus at 33844 King Road.

Entry to the event is free and everyone is welcome.

All 40 art pieces will be on display, and there will be live music, door prizes and light refreshments. The Fraser Valley Conservancy will be there to chat about the work they do.

Bidding will continue until the event ends at 7 p.m., and art that is won can be collected until 9 p.m., or the following day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can view and bid on the art at the following link: https://can.givergy.com/ArtforWildlife

