Turkey dinner for the last time at Younies Restaurant after 38 years

One fan said Younies is ‘where comfort food is served with the memory of a simpler, kinder time’

Longtime Younies customer Marlene Schut said she cried when she heard the family restaurant was closing. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

It’s been a parade of loyal customers this week coming in to say one final goodbye at Younies Restaurant in downtown Chilliwack.

The family restaurant in Southgate Shopping Centre will serve its last turkey dinner and close for good on Christmas Eve – after 38 years.

Joel Hill said they’ve been “amazed” how non-stop busy it has been since some customers wrote letters to the Progress about how the closure of the downtown institution was affecting them.

“It certainly had an impact,” Hill said. “It’s been great.”

And maybe a little unexpected.

“The support has been overwhelming,” he admitted.

Because of the letters, people have been streaming into Younies this week in an effort to say goodbye, grab a coffee or turkey dinner with all the fixings.

They’re feeling fortunate for the opportunity to reconnect one last time with many of the friends they’ve made over the decades.

“Overall it’s been pretty special,” Hill said.

He started working at the restaurant for the Younies family in 1984.

“We have made some friends of customers, and we have the best team ever.”

They’ve owned it for 25 years.

“I just think the time is right,” Hill said explaining why they’re closing.

“Economics are pretty tight all around now. I guess it’s time to go.”

What will they do?

“Spend more time with family and friends,” Hill said.

Longtime customer Marlene Schut called Younies their “home away from home” for her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids for the past 16 years.

When she heard they were closing, she cried.

What is she going to miss most about Younies?

“Everything!” she said. “Joel, the servers, the people who have become friends. They make you feel welcome.”

For her it was a place that felt like “like coming home.”

One letter-writer told The Progress Younies was the type of place “where comfort food is served with memory of a simpler, kinder time.”

