Trio of authors interested in Japanese internment history visiting Tashme Museum near Hope

Meet and greet event planned at historic site with three diverse authors

Three authors with an interest in Japanese Canadian history and heritage will be taking part in a meet and greet event at Tashme Museum in Sunshine Valley on Aug. 20.

Three well-known authors will be spending a day at Tashme Museum in Sunshine Valley, meeting with people and chatting about their works.

Danielle R. Graham, Jeff Chiba Sterns and PJ Patten have each created works involving aspects of life for interned Japanese Canadians. But each story is as unique as the authors themselves.

Graham’s work, All We Left Behind, is set in B.C. in 1941, and is a love story between Hayden and Chidori. Hayden joins the Royal Canadian Air Force to join the allies, and Chidori and her family – seen as enemies after Pearl Harbour – are sent to an internment camp.

On Being Yukiko, by Jeff Chiba Sterns and Lillian Michiko Blakey, is a graphic novel that tells an inter-generational story on family history and cultural identity.

The novel blends the two artists’ work, as 12-year-old Emma learns about her Japanese roots through her Ba-chan, who tells her the true-life story of her great-great grandmother Maki – a Japanese picture bride who journeyed to Canada at the turn of the 20th century.

Tower 25 is a 128-page graphic memoir about homelessness, addiction, trauma and recovery, by artist and author PJ Patten.

He was inspired to write his memoir in the style of haiga, a Japanese art form that combines images with verses. Patten is half Japanese, half American.

The trio will be meeting and greeting the public on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tashme Museum can be found at 14781 Alpine Blvd. in Sunshine Valley.

For more information, visit the museum at the Facebook page.

