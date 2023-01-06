Time to pick your favourite Chilliwack organizations, businesses and individuals

Some lucky Chilliwack Progress reader will win a $500 Save-On-Foods gift card just for picking their favourite businesses in town.
It’s time for the annual A-List Readers Choice Awards contest recognizing Chilliwack’s outstanding organizations, businesses and individuals that strive for excellence in our community.
Let The Progress know what your favourite businesses are in our A-List ballot and be entered to win a $500 gift card to Save-On-Foods.
Contest is on now until Jan. 24, 2023 at midnight.
Entrants can vote once per day. Please make sure nominee business names are spelled clearly, or they may not be counted.
Categories include:
• Eating & Drinking
• Arts & Entertainment
• Health & Fitness
• People, Places & Things
• Services
• Shopping
• Sports & Recreation
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.