Time to pick your favourite Chilliwack organizations, businesses and individuals

Enter the annual A-List Readers Choice awards to win a $500 Save-On-Foods gift card

Some lucky Chilliwack Progress reader will win a $500 Save-On-Foods gift card just for picking their favourite businesses in town.

It’s time for the annual A-List Readers Choice Awards contest recognizing Chilliwack’s outstanding organizations, businesses and individuals that strive for excellence in our community.

Let The Progress know what your favourite businesses are in our A-List ballot and be entered to win a $500 gift card to Save-On-Foods.

Contest is on now until Jan. 24, 2023 at midnight.

Entrants can vote once per day. Please make sure nominee business names are spelled clearly, or they may not be counted.

Categories include:

• Eating & Drinking

• Arts & Entertainment

• Health & Fitness

• People, Places & Things

• Services

• Shopping

• Sports & Recreation

