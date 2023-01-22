A dog was found abandoned on the side of the road in Mission protecting two kittens last week. Superman and Lois actor Alex Garfin shared a GoFundMe for the dog, organized by the show’s costume designer. /Web Photo

Superman’s son shares fundraiser for dog abandoned in Mission

Superman and Lois actor Alex Garfin shared a fundraiser on Instagram for dog in need of medical help

Superman’s son wielded his social power to help a dog abandoned in Mission this past week.

After a dog named Miss Kitty was found protecting two kittens on the side of the road, Superman and Lois actor Alex Garfin posted an Instagram story sharing a fundraiser for the pup. Garfin plays Jordan Kent in the DC superhero series filmed in Vancouver.The fundraiser was organized by the show’s costume designer Katrina McCarthy.

“Help our amazing costume designer in her quest to save her little doggo,” Garfin wrote.

According to the fundraiser, the kittens are safe but the dog needs medical intervention in the way of two surgeries that will cost a total of $7,500.

“Because she was used as a breeding dog, [it’s] a tricky surgery. This is complicated by a blocked airway, her palette will need to be removed so she can breathe properly,” the fundraiser read. “Both of these surgeries are time sensitive and need to happen soon for her health. Anything you can give to help us care for Miss Kitty is greatly appreciated.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has received 67 donations totalling almost $4,500. Donations can be made at gofundme.com.


