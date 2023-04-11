Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens walks through the Abbotsford Entertainment Centre on April 2 to help raise money for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. (Ellen Nguyen Photography)

Step Up for Cardiac Health event raises $34,000 for Abbotsford Regional Hospital emergency room chairs

Event had to be postponed when a snowstorm arrived on original date, but supporters still stepped up

Supporters of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) really stepped it up this year.

The annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health event brought in more than $34,000 for the organization to put toward chosen projects.

“Nothing could keep us from hosting our event this time,” said Leslie Gmur, FVHCF’s fund development coordinator. “Our event was postponed from Feb. 26 due to a snow storm. On April 2 we ran our event at Abbotsford Centre and it was a big success with 69 participants stepping it up for cardiac health.”

The foundation works with the hospitals in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Hope to match donations to projects in the works.

“We are happy to report we raised over $34,000 to help fund the telemetry chairs for the emergency department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital,” says Liz Harris, executive director, which would not have been possible without all of their sponsors.

Participants ran stairs and walked laps in support of the foundation, and were treated to a relaxing massage on site by Jeff Huynh from Abbotsford Sports and Orthopaedic Physiotherapy along with Kelsey Gill of Pacific North Wellness.

Top fundraiser of this year’s event goes to Bryan Bartsch from EcoTex Healthcare Linen Services, most laps for female is Alex Siemens, most laps male is JP Siou from BTG Fitness, most laps for youth is Zander Leclare and the best costume goes to Sasha Rae Saunders and her two boys Elliot and Miles, who dressed as a mother panda and her cubs.

Harris said they really would like to thank everyone who came out to support this year’s event, along with the supporters who were unable to make the rescheduled dated.

Anyone interested in joining the event in 2024 can contact the office at info@fvhcf.ca to get on the email list. To donate to the cause, go to www.fvhcf.ca/events.

