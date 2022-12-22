Spirits brighten on the annual Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board Christmas light tour

Every night homes light up with festive displays and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) want folks to head on out and enjoy some of the many Christmassy homes around the area.

Each year, CADREB complies a list of homes in Chilliwack, Cultus Lake, Agassiz and Hope where people go all out for the holiday season, spending countless hours decorating their houses and yards for folks to enjoy.

This year, with the recent weather forecast however, folks are asked to stay off the roads unless it is completely necessary.

But if and when things get better, here is the list of more than 40 home with lights worth saying.

CADREB Christmas Light Tour 2022 Draft list Green Addresses have been confirmed

Chilliwack Proper

8188 Upper Prairie

46553 Darlene Ave

8705 Willow Dr

8710 Willow Dr

9520 Windsor St

9365 Edward St

45630 Herron Ave

45512 Kipp Av

45290 Labelle Ave

45292 Lazenby Rd

9807 Angus Dr

Fairfield Island

10108 Killarney Dr

46644 Elliott Ave

10340 Wedgewood

46650 Montana Dr

Cultus Lake

Main Beach

Promontory

46430 Ferguson place

46745 Hudson Rd

47377 MacSwan Dr

6256 Rexford Dr

Sardis

7620 Diamond Cr

45210 Bluejay Ave

5475 Lickman Rd

7355 Leary

44465 McLaren #12

44706 Ashbury Pl

Hope

684 Park St

Agassiz

6837 Lougheed Highway

2092 Aberdeen

2002 Aberdeen

7535 Laurel

7510 Laurel

1596 Alder

3553 Elm

7319 Elm

7307 Elm

7303 Elm

1553 Parkwood

1671 Parkwood

1813 Beaman

1723 Agassiz Ave

7092 Bristol

1647 Sheffield

1606 Sheffield

6923 Kalyna Dr

