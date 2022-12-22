Spirits brighten on the annual Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board Christmas light tour

Every night homes light up with festive displays and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) want folks to head on out and enjoy some of the many Christmassy homes around the area.
Each year, CADREB complies a list of homes in Chilliwack, Cultus Lake, Agassiz and Hope where people go all out for the holiday season, spending countless hours decorating their houses and yards for folks to enjoy.
This year, with the recent weather forecast however, folks are asked to stay off the roads unless it is completely necessary.
But if and when things get better, here is the list of more than 40 home with lights worth saying.
CADREB Christmas Light Tour 2022 Draft list Green Addresses have been confirmed
Chilliwack Proper
8188 Upper Prairie
46553 Darlene Ave
8705 Willow Dr
8710 Willow Dr
9520 Windsor St
9365 Edward St
45630 Herron Ave
45512 Kipp Av
45290 Labelle Ave
45292 Lazenby Rd
9807 Angus Dr
Fairfield Island
10108 Killarney Dr
46644 Elliott Ave
10340 Wedgewood
46650 Montana Dr
Cultus Lake
Main Beach
Promontory
46430 Ferguson place
46745 Hudson Rd
47377 MacSwan Dr
6256 Rexford Dr
Sardis
7620 Diamond Cr
45210 Bluejay Ave
5475 Lickman Rd
7355 Leary
44465 McLaren #12
44706 Ashbury Pl
Hope
684 Park St
Agassiz
6837 Lougheed Highway
2092 Aberdeen
2002 Aberdeen
7535 Laurel
7510 Laurel
1596 Alder
3553 Elm
7319 Elm
7307 Elm
7303 Elm
1553 Parkwood
1671 Parkwood
1813 Beaman
1723 Agassiz Ave
7092 Bristol
1647 Sheffield
1606 Sheffield
6923 Kalyna Dr
