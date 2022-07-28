Speaking the ‘language of leadership’ at upcoming networking event in Abbotsford

A ladies networking event called Executive Presence: Developing & Leveraging the Language of Leadership is being held in Abbotsford on Sept. 14. (Submitted)

A ladies networking event is coming to Abbotsford, with a special keynote speaker who will focus on communicating.

Lauren Sergy is communication expert, business coach and trainer. She will speak at the event, called Executive Presence: Developing & Leveraging the Language of Leadership, on Sept. 14.

Sergy is a sought-after expert in the art of speaking and communications for leaders and business professionals. Her unique and strategic approach to communication and public speaking training is drawn from her professional and academic experience, says event organizer Patricia Driessen with Perfect Sense Events.

She speaks about how leaders can harness the art, science, and alchemy of public speaking and communication.

“I heard Lauren speak a few years ago and bringing her to our community has been on my heart for a while,” said Driessen. “Her knowledge and expert advice on strategic, empathetic and practical communication skills is something everyone could use in their personal or workplace lives, especially for women.”

Sergy holds a master’s degree in library and information studies and a bachelor of arts in English. She has taught business communication courses at the University of Alberta and Concordia University of Edmonton and been a guest expert on television and radio news programs in both Canada and the United States.

Attendees can expect to enjoy a three-course plated lunch and will also take home a small gift from k’pure Naturals, a locally owned, female-founded business. A portion of all ticket proceeds will also benefit LIFE Recovery Association, a residential recovery program for women based in Abbotsford.

Perfect Sense Events is a contract event management business based in Abbotsford and founded in 2011 that specializes in corporate and non-profit events.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Tickets are already available, and Abbotsford News readers can use promo code “abbynews” for a 10 per cent discount. For those interested in larger event roles, sponsor and exhibit opportunities are also open for a limited time.

For more information, visit perfectsenseevents.ca/executivepresence.

READ MORE: Online campaign raises $108K for LIFE Recovery in Abbotsford

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Eventswomen in business