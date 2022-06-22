Soapbox derby, parade and more return to Columbia Valley for Canada Day

Folks can decorate bikes, tractors, animals, floats and other vehicles for parade on July 1

The soapbox derby returns to the Columbia Valley Canada Day celebrations on Friday, July 1, 2022. Pictured here is the 2009 derby. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Head on up to Columbia Valley for Canada Day celebrations and the return of the soapbox derby.

The event, hosted by Columbia Valley Residents Association, goes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 1 at Columbia Valley Community Centre (1202 Kosikar Rd.).

The day will start with a parade at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to be in the parade and people can decorate bikes, tractors, animals, floats and other vehicles. Those wanting to join must line up between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. at 1000 Columbia Valley Rd. (Center Road) – no registration required. The parade will be led by the fire department and travel to the community centre for judging and prizes.

After a two-year intermission the soapbox derby is back. Everyone age six and older is welcome to join in the races and there will be awards for best time, people’s choice of best designed cart, and best run of the day.

The soapbox derby returns to the Columbia Valley Canada Day celebrations on Friday, July 1, 2022. Pictured here is the 2009 derby. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Soapbox derby rules include: no motors, some type of braking system, riders must have helmets and shoes, long pants are preferable. For more info on how to build a soapbox derby car, go to instructables.com/Soap-Box-Derby-Car-Overview.

There will also be kids games, a concession, barbecue, music, 50/50 draw, raffle, face painting and a market (bring cash).

Lunch barbecue choices by Chestnut Springs Bakery are: pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw and root beer for $14, and deluxe grilled cheese sandwich with coleslaw and root beer for $10. People are asked to RSVP for the lunch to ensure there will be enough food. To RSVP, go to: forms.gle/hmiPMyMsnv1kSR3x6. Lunch purchase happens at the event. There will be limited quantities available for purchase without RSVP/reservations. Food will be served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

New Columbia Valley T-shirts and hats, designed by Anouk Van Der Watt, will be available for $35 each.

Cash is preferred for the market, concession and merchandise, but credit/debit payment will also be available.

For more, go to columbia-valley.ca.

