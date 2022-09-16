Smile Cookies $2 each at Tim Hortons in Chilliwack, Hope, Sept. 19-25 to support hospitals in the Eastern Fraser Valley. (FVHCF)

Smile Cookie campaign to support hospitals in Chilliwack, Hope

‘The response from the community over the last two years has been outstanding,’ says foundation head

These cookies come with a smile for supporting hospitals in the eastern Fraser Valley.

‘Smile Cookies’ are back at Tim Hortons restaurants in Chilliwack and Hope, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.

Proceeds will go to local hospitals through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

“We are ecstatic that the local Tim Hortons owners have again chosen to support the hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope,” said, Liz Harris, executive director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

The iconic chocolate-chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing smiles will be available at every Tim Hortons restaurant in Chilliwack and Hope for $2 each.

“The response from the community over the last two years has been outstanding and we hope to help increase this year’s campaign,” Harris said.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. FVHCF serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

Thanks to cookie-craving residents, local Tim Horton restaurant owners have raised more than $31,000 for the hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope since 2020.

Funds raised this year will go to support the greatest equipment needs, and the foundation is working to raise $390,000 towards replacing the mammography unit for Chilliwack General Hospital and fund a bladder scanner for Fraser Canyon Hospital.

To pre-order your cookies, fvhcf.ca/events.

