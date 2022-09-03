Seniors can try games and activities at centre’s open house in Chilliwack

The ukulele circle is just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie) World dancing is just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie) Carpet bowling is just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie) Crafts are just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie) World dancing is just one of many activities and games offered at the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre. (Submitted by Rob Carnegie)

An active group of Chilliwack seniors is having an open house in September.

Members of the Sardis Seniors Activity Centre (OAPO #173) are hosting a free carnival and open house on Saturday, Sept. 17.

That day, folks will be able to try some of the many games and activities that they offer. Games include carpet bowling, cribbage, mahjong, bingo and more. Activities include guitar, ballet, acting, crafts and others.

There will also be free hot dogs and drinks.

“The Sardis Seniors Activity Centre is a community centre that brings a host of fun and informative activities to friends both old and new,” the announcement reads. “Our memberships’ ages range from 50 to 100-plus.”

The carnival and open house is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5725 Tyson Rd.

For more info, go to sardisseniors.ca, email oapo.sardis@shaw.ca, or call 604-858-4066. The event is in partnership with United Way British Columbia and the City of Chilliwack.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ActivitieschilliwackSeniors