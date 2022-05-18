Ryder Lake Ramble returns to Chilliwack, artwork wanted for this year’s poster

Organizers looking for artists to submit photos, paintings for 2022 ramble promotions

Ten-year-old Hannah Denbok reacts as Thistle, a three-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, looks for affection during the 2014 Ryder Lake Ramble. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Ryder Lake Ramble is returning this year and organizers are looking for a piece of local artwork to illustrate the annual event.

“We are looking for a feature painting or photo for the 2022 Ramble website, brochure and poster,” Kathy Bryce said in an announcement.

The ramble is a self-guided tour of farms and gardens throughout the historic farming community of Ryder Lake which draws visitors from all over.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizontal (landscape) images and paintings of Ryder Lake are preferred as submissions for this year’s poster.

Organizers are planning a scavenger hunt for the kids, plus there will be food for purchase at the Ryder Lake Hall (49265 Elk View Rd.), as well as various displays from the Fraser Valley Conservancy and Nature Chilliwack, and information on the FireSmart program at the neighbouring fire hall. The plant sale will be at the VPG nursery venue.

Wristbands and maps will be available at the hall. Admission will be free with donations much appreciated. Any money raised will go towards hall renovations and repairs.

No pets are allowed at the ramble.

For more, go to ryderlakeramble.ca. To submit your artwork for this year’s poster, website and brochure, email it to ryderlakeramble@gmail.com.

