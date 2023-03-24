Run For Mom fundraiser in Chilliwack will support mothers and newborns

People take part in the 19th annual Run for Mom on May 13, 2017 raised. This year’s event, which raises money for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward, is set for May 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

An annual fundraiser run to raise money for the maternity department at Chilliwack General Hospital is coming up.

The 23rd annual Run For Mom is set for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14. The five-kilometre walk/run route will take place along the scenic Vedder Rotary Trail, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and rivers.

The fundraiser is put on by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) along with the Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH).

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event again to support our local maternity department,” said Liz Harris, executive director with the FVHCF. “The maternity department is an essential part of our hospital, and we want to ensure that it has the resources it needs to provide the best care possible to mothers and babies in our community.”

For more than two decades, Run For Mom has raised funds for the maternity ward which serves women in Chilliwack and the surrounding area. The funds are used to purchase equipment and supplies needed to support the care of mothers and newborn babies.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, and participants are encouraged to form teams and fundraise in advance of the event.

“We’re looking forward to a fun and inspiring run that brings together families, friends, and the community in support of our local hospital,” Harris said. “We hope to see a great turnout on May 14 and encourage everyone to register and fundraise to support this important cause.”

To register for Run For Mom, sign up online at fvhcf.ca/runformom.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds for health care services and programs in the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District. The Foundation supports the Chilliwack General Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Hope Hospital.

For more information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

