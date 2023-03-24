People take part in the 19th annual Run for Mom on May 13, 2017 raised. This year’s event, which raises money for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward, is set for May 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

People take part in the 19th annual Run for Mom on May 13, 2017 raised. This year’s event, which raises money for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward, is set for May 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Run For Mom fundraiser in Chilliwack will support mothers and newborns

Annual event raises money for maternity ward equipment at Chilliwack General Hospital

An annual fundraiser run to raise money for the maternity department at Chilliwack General Hospital is coming up.

The 23rd annual Run For Mom is set for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14. The five-kilometre walk/run route will take place along the scenic Vedder Rotary Trail, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and rivers.

The fundraiser is put on by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) along with the Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH).

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event again to support our local maternity department,” said Liz Harris, executive director with the FVHCF. “The maternity department is an essential part of our hospital, and we want to ensure that it has the resources it needs to provide the best care possible to mothers and babies in our community.”

For more than two decades, Run For Mom has raised funds for the maternity ward which serves women in Chilliwack and the surrounding area. The funds are used to purchase equipment and supplies needed to support the care of mothers and newborn babies.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, and participants are encouraged to form teams and fundraise in advance of the event.

“We’re looking forward to a fun and inspiring run that brings together families, friends, and the community in support of our local hospital,” Harris said. “We hope to see a great turnout on May 14 and encourage everyone to register and fundraise to support this important cause.”

To register for Run For Mom, sign up online at fvhcf.ca/runformom.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds for health care services and programs in the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District. The Foundation supports the Chilliwack General Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Hope Hospital.

For more information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack General Hospitalfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aldergrove zoo asks celebrity to help name red panda cubs

Just Posted

People take part in the 19th annual Run for Mom on May 13, 2017 raised. This year’s event, which raises money for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward, is set for May 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Run For Mom fundraiser in Chilliwack will support mothers and newborns

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden clinched his second career Crystal Globe championship with a win at a World Cup ski cross race in Ontario. (Alpine Canada photo)
Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden captures second career Crystal Globe

From the BCHL to the NHL, Chilliwack Chiefs alum Nikita Nesterenko is now living the dream as a big leaguer. (Darren Francis/Anaheim Ducks photos)
Chilliwack Chiefs alum makes NHL debut with Anaheim Ducks

Patti MacAhonic, executive director of Ann Davis Transition Society. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack’s Ann Davis Transition Society to receive military-based sexual-misconduct support funding

Pop-up banner image